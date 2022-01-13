5 Restaurants in Berkshire County Owned By Women Are Getting Some Love
There are so many wonderful restaurants in Berkshire County to satisfy our appetites, and more of them than you may realize are owned by women. Now, these restaurants are getting a little love from a state women's organization.
The Massachusetts Conference for Women, based in Boston, has announced that 80 women-owned restaurants throughout Massachusetts are being awarded $5000 each in grant money totaling $400,000. Five of these women-owned restaurants are right here in Berkshire County.
Five Berkshire Recipients!
The Berkshire grant recipients include the Freight Yard Pub and Renee’s Diner located in North Adams, Frankie’s Ristorante in Lenox, Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge, and Crisp which is located in Williamstown.
The grant money is being made possible with help from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, sponsors, and attendees of the group's yearly conference.
You can see the full list of recipients from across the Commonwealth, HERE.
About the Conference...
