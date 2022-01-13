5 Restaurants in Berkshire County Owned By Women Are Getting Some Love

There are so many wonderful restaurants in Berkshire County to satisfy our appetites, and more of them than you may realize are owned by women. Now, these restaurants are getting a little love from a state women's organization.

The Massachusetts Conference for Women, based in Boston, has announced that 80 women-owned restaurants throughout Massachusetts are being awarded $5000 each in grant money totaling $400,000. Five of these women-owned restaurants are right here in Berkshire County.

Five Berkshire Recipients!

The Berkshire grant recipients include the Freight Yard Pub and Renee’s Diner located in North Adams, Frankie’s Ristorante in Lenox, Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge, and Crisp which is located in Williamstown.

The grant money is being made possible with help from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, sponsors, and attendees of the group's yearly conference.

You can see the full list of recipients from across the Commonwealth, HERE.

About the Conference... According to the organization's website, the Massachusetts Conference for Women provides one full day of connection, motivation, networking, inspiration, and skill-building for thousands of women each year. Since the first Conference in 2005, the annual event has grown to a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 attendees and impacts thousands of lives. At the annual event, dozens of expert speakers lead workshops and seminars on the issues that matter most to women, including personal finance, business and entrepreneurship, health, work/life balance, and more. The Conference offers incredible opportunities for business networking, professional development, and personal growth.

The 17th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women was held at the beginning of December. Registration for this year's event looks like it will open up in the spring.

