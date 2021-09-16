5 Songs You Probably Love that Mention the Berkshires

The Berkshires is one of those places that is known in so many different circles. Every day people from places like New York City and beyond make their way here to take in all the beauty and culture that the Berkshires have to offer.

It's no wonder that the Berkshires are referenced in songs, television shows, and films of every variety.

I was wondering how many songs by famous musicians mentioned or made reference to the Berkshires. I was very surprised however that no matter how deep I went in my search, I could only find five! That can't be right, can it?

Here are the five that I came up with. Maybe you can think of more?