Tuesday rang in the first of March and if you live in Massachusetts, you're already over winter. Although this winter has been anything but super snowy, it is and has been COLD...

HERE ARE 5 THINGS MASSACHUSETTS CELEBRATES IN MARCH

1. THE ARRIVAL OF SPRING!

Although it won't be warm around here until like Memorial Day, when spring arrives, it's like a reset for your attitude and some outdoor activity. We gotta get through the mud phase first, though... Spring arrives on March 20!

Spring Meliha Gojak loading...

2. LENT

Growing up Catholic, giving up something you love for 40 days is no easy task; however, it's important and good for the soul!

Ash Wednesday. Lent. Cross shape made of ashes. Christian religion iweta0077 loading...

3. IT WILL BE SUNNIER LATER IN THE DAY

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. Yeah, it'll be a lil darker in the morning for a while, but we're looking forward to those sunny evenings!

change to daylight saving time AntiMartina loading...

4. ST. PATRICK'S DAY

March 17th! Even the sober break out for this day! Everyone is Irish and everyone drinks green beer. Smelly corned beef and cabbage dinners galore...

Smiling young people drinking craft beer in pub on St Patrick's Day holiday Lordn loading...

5. MARCH MADNESS

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on Sunday, March 13, and go through April 4.

