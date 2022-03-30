5 Ways Massachusetts Drivers Can Increase Gas Mileage

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Massachusetts sits at $4.24 as of Wednesday. Besides being upset, are you doing anything to save on gas mileage? Not save money on gas itself, but get better gas mileage...

HERE ARE 5 WAYS MASS. DRIVERS CAN INCREASE GAS MILEAGE...

1. DON'T SHUT OFF THE AUTO START-STOP

Do you see that "A" with the circle and arrow around it? That the auto start-stop function, when it's lit, it's on. This means at a traffic light your engine will shut off temporarily. This will save on gas, its purpose, obviously. If you have an older vehicle, you probably have no idea what I'm talking about.

attachment-IMG_4965 loading...

2. IF YOU DRIVE A MANUAL, POP IT IN NEUTRAL WHENEVER YOU GET A CHANCE

It may sound petty, but it works. When you put a car in neutral, the engine RPM drops, this saves on gas. Your brakes might not be happy though! Downshifting, or "engine braking" does just the opposite for gas mileage.

Automatic transmission gear shift. Car interior. john_99 loading...

3. GO EASY ON THE LEAD FOOT

It took about two weeks of increased gas prices for me to be like, ok, I like to accelerate fast when driving, I'm not gonna do that anymore. I have a 25-gallon tank. Enough said.

Sebastian Gorczowski Sebastian Gorczowski loading...

4. CHECK THAT TIRE PRESSURE

A light on your dashboard will indicate low tire pressure. Low tire pressure creates "drag". Drag forces your vehicle to use more gas.

LoveTheWind LoveTheWind loading...

5. DON'T LET YOUR VEHICLE IDLE FOR 20 MINUTES WHILE YOU'RE IN THE SHOWER BEFORE WORK

Spring has arrived and remote car starters lose their appeal until next October. Running your engine just to warm up the inside is a MASSIVE waste of fuel!

Car emissions exhaust joebelanger loading...