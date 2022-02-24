$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Pittsfield…Check Your Tickets…
There is a $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket out there that was purchased in Pittsfield for last night’s Powerball drawing. The $50k winning ticket was purchased at the A-Mart on North Street in Pittsfield according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. No one hit the jackpot but someone you might know, or even you might be the winner of $50,000.
If you purchased a Powerball ticket at the A-Mart on North Street in Pittsfield you’ll want to check your ticket right now! The winning number in last night’s Powerball drawing was 06-17-21-35-64 18*. A representative from A-Mart said they are not aware of who won the $50K but they were contacted by the Lottery. This is also the biggest ticket sold at A-Mart according to the representative.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night with an estimated jackpot of $58 million dollars. To walk away with the entire jackpot, you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.
The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $87 million.
Both Powerball and Mega Millions costs $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.
Good Luck and “Just Imagine!”