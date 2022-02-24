There is a $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket out there that was purchased in Pittsfield for last night’s Powerball drawing. The $50k winning ticket was purchased at the A-Mart on North Street in Pittsfield according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. No one hit the jackpot but someone you might know, or even you might be the winner of $50,000.

If you purchased a Powerball ticket at the A-Mart on North Street in Pittsfield you’ll want to check your ticket right now! The winning number in last night’s Powerball drawing was 06-17-21-35-64 18*. A representative from A-Mart said they are not aware of who won the $50K but they were contacted by the Lottery. This is also the biggest ticket sold at A-Mart according to the representative.

attachment-amart loading...

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night with an estimated jackpot of $58 million dollars. To walk away with the entire jackpot, you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.

The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $87 million.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions costs $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Good Luck and “Just Imagine!”

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America