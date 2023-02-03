Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter.

However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery website, on February 2nd, somebody purchased a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars! And the fortuitous place of purchase is a place that even many of us in Western Massachusetts are familiar with:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

That's right. Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco in Attleboro, Massachusetts! According to the Mass Lottery website, the $500,000 winning ticket was a "500,000 Cashword Corners 2021" scratch ticket.

And the lottery website emphatically states that yesterday's winner was the final remaining "500,000 Cashword Corners 2021" ticket worth the grand prize that was left to be claimed. So, save your money for a different ticket.

So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each.

One was purchased at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Belchertown and the other was purchased at a Gibbs gas station in Woburn. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.