$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter.
However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
According to the Massachusetts State Lottery website, on February 2nd, somebody purchased a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars! And the fortuitous place of purchase is a place that even many of us in Western Massachusetts are familiar with:
That's right. Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco in Attleboro, Massachusetts! According to the Mass Lottery website, the $500,000 winning ticket was a "500,000 Cashword Corners 2021" scratch ticket.
And the lottery website emphatically states that yesterday's winner was the final remaining "500,000 Cashword Corners 2021" ticket worth the grand prize that was left to be claimed. So, save your money for a different ticket.
So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each.
One was purchased at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Belchertown and the other was purchased at a Gibbs gas station in Woburn. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!