A new deck of playing cards created by the Massachusetts State Police in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices features the victims of 52 unresolved homicides and missing persons cases in Massachusetts. You can view the complete photo gallery at the end of this article.

Each card features a photo and case information...

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of State Police, the cards, each highlighting one case, seek to generate leads to assist investigators in solving the crimes.

The State Police Unresolved Cases Unit led the project and participating District Attorney's Offices chose the victims on each card. The front side of each card contains the photograph, name, and relevant case information concerning one unresolved homicide or missing person case. The reverse side of the cards displays a tip line and information and a mailing address.

Four cards highlight victims from Berkshire County...

Four of the cards in the deck feature cases with victims from Berkshire County. Three of them are unresolved homicides and one is an unresolved missing person case. The three homicide victims featured include Anthony Colucci of Pittsfield who was murdered in 2005, as well as Joseph Willie "Bizzy" Brown and James "Diddy" Dominguez also of Pittsfield. Both Brown and Dominguez were murdered in 2016. Also featured is Lynn Burdick, who disappeared from the town of Florida in 1982.

A video was released as well...

The Massachusetts State Police also released a video about the card deck, hosted by the Department’s Superintendent, Colonel Christopher Mason. You can see the video here:

The individual cards are listed in the photo gallery below...

52 Cards Feature Unresolved Massachusetts Homicide/Missing Cases

To submit information regarding these unresolved cases, you can call toll-free 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

