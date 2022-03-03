5k Run to Benefit Carter LaCasse, 8-Year-Old Berkshire County Boy Battling Leukemia

The Berkshire County community is coming together to support a local boy and his family as they battle childhood leukemia.

8-year-old Carter LaCasse was diagnosed with Leukemia at the beginning of December 2021. A Go Fund Me to support Carter and his family explains that a typical Leukemia diagnosis fits into one of two types, either myeloid or lymphoma. Additionally, for lymphoma there are two subtypes, however, little Carter's cells are showing all 3 types which doctors diagnosed B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which is extremely rare.

Carter's mom is well-loved Pittsfield High School math teacher Crystal Czerno, who is tasked with caring for Carter during this difficult time as well as his brother Tyler. She has been sharing their brave and courageous journey and keeping the community updated via social media.

The long road ahead for this young boy and his family began with chemotherapy began on December 10th. A recent update via social media says the family is facing at least 16 more weeks of treatment a Boston Children's Hospital.

Financial donations for Carter and his family are being raised via the crowdsourcing Go Fund Me page, but in addition Berkshire Running Center is hosting their third Frosted Mug 5k race of the year in collaboration with Zucchini's Restaurant to help support the family.

The 5k is open to runners of all ability and walkers are always welcome! If a 5k is not for you come out and cheer on the participants and purchase some raffle tickets. All proceeds will go to directly to Carter and his family.

Register for the race here

Organizers are still looking for raffle prize donations. Questions or interested in donating? Prizes can be dropped off at Berkshire Running Center or reach out to Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerunningcenter.com.