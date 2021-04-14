Recently, we reported how some April snow could be making its way to our area later on this week. Though the weather services we were looking at were a bit vague in terms of snow amounts, now it's a little clearer what we could see by week's end.

The National Weather Service out of Albany has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern and Southern Berkshire County which is in effect from 8pm this Thursday, Apr. 15 and will last until this Saturday, Apr. 17 at 2 am. Particularly, if you live in the higher elevations of the Berkshires, above 1500 feet, you could see six inches or more of the white stuff. Sorry Florida, Savoy, Peru...you'll want to have your snow blowers, or at the very least, shovels ready. However, the rest of us should be prepared too as we could see some snow, albeit less, as well.

Leave it to the Berkshires to have some decent snow in mid-April. This is an example of expecting the unexpected when it comes to New England and Berkshire County weather. As always, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time when driving. Take it slow and downshift when traveling down steep hills.

You can count on us to keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions and we'll report any cancellations, delays, postponements and closings that may arise. As always, you can get the latest weather conditions by calling the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, by going here and/or by downloading the free WSBS app.

