68-Year-Old Man Rescued From Woods In Clarksburg After Crash

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to East Road in Clarksburg on Friday evening to search for a 68-year-old male driver of a pickup truck who fled into the woods after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. Troopers arrived on the scene just after 5:00 PM.

An ariel search was conducted...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit responded to assist in the search. Massachusetts State Police Air 5, a helicopter crewed by Aircraft Commander Sgt. Gregg Spooner and Tactical Flight Officer Trooper Tim Hunt, responded to western Massachusetts from the Plymouth Air Base to undertake an aerial search, with the crew maintaining communications with the MSP patrol supervisor on scene, Sgt. George Hamilton, and MSP K9 Trooper Greg Valentine and his partner Kyber.

The man was located using an infrared camera...

Using the aircraft’s FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) camera, the flight crew located the 68-year-old Clarksburg resident hiding in the woods and directed ground units to his location.

Video embed from Massachusetts State Police Facebook page:

(Above: video shot with the infrared camera that was used to locate a 68-year-old Clarksburg man involved in a two-car crash)

attachment-google clarksburg Google Maps loading...

(Above: Google Maps graphic, East Road in Clarksburg, MA)

The man was injured as a result of the crash...

Responding Troopers learned that the man had suffered minor injuries when he ran into the woods and they requested EMS to respond to evaluate and treat him. The rescue was an example of the Air Wing’s capabilities to deploy technology and coordinate with ground units to complete important missions.

(This story may be updated)

