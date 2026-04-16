Major Retailer Could Close Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts has seen quite a few retail closures over the past several years. Some had to cut underperforming stores, while others completely went belly up. Then there are some like Bed, Bath and Beyond that died but are attempting to make a comeback.

It's been many types of retailers and businesses that have struggled, including department stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and even convenience stores. It's not a stretch to say that nobody has been safe from closures.

A Popular Chain of Convenience Stores is Shuttering Over 600 Locations, and Massachusetts Could be Part of Those Closures

Speaking of convenience stores, it was recently revealed that the parent company of 7-11 is planning to shutter 645 convenience stores across the country, which means some stores in Massachusetts could be part of the upcoming closures.

It's a similar tune to what many other retailers have done over the years; the closures are on the table because the company is attempting to streamline operations and revamp its business model. Where some companies get their lifelines cut, others find ways to reinvent themselves, and it appears that 7-11 is dipping into that idea.

Which Stores are on the Chopping Block?

As noted by Patch, the company did not disclose which stores would be closed. Still, it said some would be converted into wholesale fuel sites, which are not counted among its traditional convenience stores.

7-11 has over 200 locations across Massachusetts, with cities like Boston containing several stores. 7-11 can be found in areas like Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and many more locations throughout the Bay State. Parade stated that the chain started in Texas, and now has over 86,000 stores open worldwide, in 19 different countries. You can search 7-11 locations by going here.

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