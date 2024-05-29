7 Of The Richest People In America Reside In Massachusetts
Here's a question for you, Massachusetts residents:
Wouldn't you just love to be fabulously wealthy? Even for just one day? Just to see what it felt like? To be able to party in style like these folks:
I know I would. But as much as I would love for that to happen, I've already accepted the fact that it never will. Still, it's fun to dream, right?
Here's something pretty cool. Some of you folks reading these words right now could be enormously well-to-do. Or possibly related to someone who is. After all, the odds of being stinking rich are in our favor. At least for Massachusetts residents!
Recently, Forbes released its annual report on the 400 richest people in America. Guess what? Seven of the wealthiest top dogs live in the Bay State. And three of the seven are part of the same family!
Who Are The Seven Richest People In Massachusetts?
1. Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments
The wealthiest person in Massachusetts, according to Forbes, is Fidelity's Abigal Johnson. Her estimated net worth is almost $26 billion and she is the 29th richest person in the country.
2. Robert Kraft, CEO of Kraft Group/Owner of the New England Patriots
Kraft is the second richest person in the Commonwealth. His net worth is estimated at $11.1 billion and he's the 62nd wealthiest person in the United States.
3. Edward Johnson, IV, Fidelity Investments
Edward is from the same Fidelity family as current CEO Abigail Johnson (Edward is Abby's brother). His estimated net worth is $10.6 billion and he's just two spots behind Robert Kraft as the 64th richest person in the nation.
4. Elizabeth Johnson, Fidelity Investments
Elizabeth is the sister of Abigail and Edward and is the last Massachusetts person to land in the top 100 of Forbes' 400. Her approximate net worth is $8.7 billion which makes her the 99th richest person in the country.
5. Robert Hale, Jr., CEO of Granite Telecommunications
If you know your telecommunications bigwigs, you may be familiar with Robert Hale, Jr. He's the 203rd wealthiest person in the United States with an estimated net worth 0f $5.4 billion.
6. Jim Davis, Chairman of New Balance
Jim Davis (the gentleman to the right in the above picture) purchased the footwear company decades ago and turned it into a huge moneymaker. Davis and his family have an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion putting them at #215 on the list.
7. Amos Hostetter, Jr., cable television pioneer and current leader of Pilot House Ventures
Hostetter, Jr. (that's him above meeting Nelson Mandela) has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion and is the 326th richest person in the country.
There you have it. The seven richest people in Massachusetts. Did it feel good to rub shoulders with the filthy rich for a couple of minutes? Check out the full Forbes 400 if you want more info at their website here.