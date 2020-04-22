8 Baby Activities Keeping Me Busy During Pandemic (photos)

It's been over a month since my daughter Hannah was born and she entered the world during a pandemic. Hannah has been a real blessing to me. She keeps my wife and I so busy that we honestly don't have much time to be thinking about COVID-19. Being busy is something I believe helps people cope and gets their minds off of these trying times. I know it does for us. Here are eight activities that I assist with on a regular basis that relates to the health, growth and well being of my daughter.