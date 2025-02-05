If you live in or are from the New England region, then you're already relatively familiar with some amazing cities and towns that are near you. It's one of the reasons why this particular region is such a popular vacation destination all year round (yes, even during the Winter). Perhaps you're already planning your next big road trip. As is the case throughout the New England region, there happen to be several fantastic downtown areas throughout Massachusetts to take in.

Massachusetts tends to get several of its unique small towns named to certain nationally published lists, such as 'Best Small Towns in New England', or some sort of variation of that. Often times, there are towns on the western side of the state that get picked for those, and they definitely deserve some recognition. But what about the cities and towns around the rest of Massachusetts that have some of the best downtowns? And what earns them that description?

While I am definitely not the person that made this list, it did get me thinking about what I look for in a good downtown area. The downtowns that have a nice walkable area with unique shops, restaurants, and maybe a bar and/or venue to enjoy some nightlife are some things I typically enjoy. It just so happens that this list has plenty of that and more.

It's also understood that it's not always the downtown area that can make any given town or city unique. There's always alternative spots in the surrounding communities that give off a great local vibe. That being said, 'World Atlas' decided to make its own list of the best downtowns in the state of Massachusetts. Let's take a look at the cities they picked out for having the best downtowns in the Bay State...

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps