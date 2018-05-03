8th Annual Family Cabaret at Sandisfield Arts Center

Sandisfield Arts Center - When a community cabaret takes place in a creative hot spot populated by talented local residents -- many of whom are also professional performers -- the result is an evening that reaches new standards of family entertainment. On Saturday, May 19th at 7 p.m., the rafters of the Sandisfield Arts Center will rock -- and roll -- to a range of performances from Jazz to comedy, when the 8th annual Sandisfield Family Cabaret Night hits the boards with a full program of local bands, Bosanova, martial arts, comedy and much more. All cast and crew volunteer their time and talent to benefit the Sandisfield Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids aged 14 and under. Advance reservations are recommended. Purchase online at www.sandisfieldartscenter.org or call (413) 258-4100.

Eight hilarious sketches led by Master of Ceremonies Anni Crofut will punctuate the evening, which will include a performances by bagpiper Nancy Tunnicliffe, cabaret veteran Liv Cummins and Linda Mironti, Richard Stanmeyer's Jazz Trio, Ethan Mazursky's pop band, Sunhwa Reiner's chorus, Okinawan Martial Artists​ Lisken and Robert Dus, and Bosanova singer Vita Kasky among others. Cabarets in years past have seen appearances by the likes of internationally renowned opera singer Benjamin Luxon, Comedienne Alison Larkin, slam poetry champion Taylor Mali and the dance company of Moving Arts Exchange.

This event is supported by a grant from the Sandisfield Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massashusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

You can learn about the Sandisfield Arts Center here

