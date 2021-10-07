9 Berkshire Orgs Will Share in $40,000 From The Lee Bank Foundation

Grant recipient, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield

Nine Organizations in Berkshire County have received a share of more than $40,000 in grant money from the Lee Bank Foundation. According to a media release from the Lee Bank Foundation, grant amounts ranging from $1,000 to $13,500 are were given in support of the local organizations' various programs.

This third round of 2021 community grant awards doled out a total of $40,500. Included in the awards are a series of Arts Access Grants for arts and culture organizations to expand access to programming for underserved audiences.

These Berkshire area organizations received funding from Lee Bank Foundation:

  • Alliance for a Viable Future
  • Berkshire Area Health Education Center
  • Berkshire Innovation Center
  • Berkshire Museum
  • Berkshire Pulse
  • Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire
  • Extra Special Teas
  • Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires & So. Vermont
  • Shakespeare & Company
There were also Arts Access Grants of $1,000 each awarded to Berkshire Pulse in Housatonic and to Shakespeare & Company in the town of Lenox.

The deadline for the final round of 2021 Foundation funding is December 1st. An organization can get more information about the application process and actually apply for funding by going HERE.

Before heading over to the application link, take a look here at this brief run-through of the requirements:

To be considered for grant awards, applicants must be a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Foundation is focused on funding programs that work to bridge income and opportunity gaps in our region. Funding requests should reflect one or more of Lee Bank Foundation’s primary focus areas:

  • Education and literacy
  • Food security and nutrition
  • Economic growth and development
  • Health and human services
  • Mentorship, internship, and “school to work” initiatives
  • Arts and culture

Applicants may submit only one application in a 12-month period.

