A Beloved South County Resident Unexpectedly Passes Away

Great Barrington's Police Department is in the process of an active investigation from a fatal single motor vehicle mishap. The accident occurred this past Thursday just before 6 pm. It was reported in the area of Monument Valley Road just north of the intersection of Blue Hill Road in the town of Great Barrington.

Reports indicate a 2015 GMC pick-up truck was traveling southbound and left the south bound side of that roadway striking the embankment. The vehicle rolled over upon impact. The driver was identified s 62 year old Louis C. Muller from Great Barrington. Authorities pronounced he was dead at the scene. Traffic in that vicinity was impacted for about three hours.

No other individuals were in the vehicle as the cause of accident has yet to be determined. The Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad, members of the Stockbridge police department, Berkshire District Attorney's Investigative Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene.

Muller was a beloved citizen in south county as the south county community is feeling a major loss resulting in his unexpected passing which occurred on the day after Christmas. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti reiterated that more details will become available as authorities continue to piece the cause of this untimely accident.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a press release sent by Chief Paul Storti and The Great Barrington Police Department)