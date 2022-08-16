A Berkshire County Town is Dealing With “Toxic” Problems

A dry cleaning store that has been closed for years is causing problems on Main Street in Great Barrington as toxic vapors have been permeating next door to the main post office as this could pose a health hazard to it's employees and customers who come in to conduct daily business transactions.

Ried Cleaners has been shut down for quite a while as chemicals were found in soil and ground water which need to be properly disposed of. A recent article in The Berkshire Eagle stated that a letter was written earlier this month to The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to their consultants in AECOM as they await a response to this delicate matter. No doubt, the town needs grant money from the EPA before any action is taken.

Tests have been made as some of the toxic soil was removed from the closed facility last year as The Department of Environmental Protection produced documentation stating that pollutants have been rampant since the business closed it's doors permanently back in 2006.

The post office has taken immediate action in this matter as they have installed a total of 6 air purifiers and a filtration system last month and back in March as steps were needed to ensure the protection of their employees and customers. Employees must obtain permission from the Postmaster to enter into the building's basement due to a high amount of chemicals that have seeped into the building. Precautions have been taken to reduce chlorinated compounds that could cause illness as the troubles are due to entering through ground water.

It is advisable that customers should wear a mask or protective face covering to ensure they will not breathe any of these toxic chemicals that have made their way at an establishment that is frequented quite often by residents and visitors as we have a pair of simple words to pass along; "BE CAREFUL"

(Some background obtained in this article courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)

