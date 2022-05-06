A Big Massachusetts Drug Bust Finds Pills Hidden Under Dog’s Bed

Multiple police departments took part in a major drug bust in both the city of Lynn and the town of Salem on Wednesday. An innocent pit bull was also an unwitting participant in the shutdown drug operation.

Multiple police departments took part...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Media Relations website and on the department's Facebook page, Massachusetts State Police, Lynn Police, Salem Police, and members of a DEA Task Force executed two search warrants Wednesday morning in Lynn and Salem as part of an investigation into a North Shore drug trafficking organization.

Pills, Marijuana, Guns, and Ammo were seized...

The warrants resulted in three arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pills pressed from fentanyl and a fentanyl-methamphetamine mix, several pounds of marijuana, two loaded semi-automatic pistols, two loaded magazines, and additional rounds of ammunition.

According to the police information, the investigation into the trafficking organization, which was conducted under the direction of the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, involved several controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from three targets by an undercover Trooper.

Two suspects were found in the Lynn apartment...

State Troopers, Lynn Police Officers and members of a DEA Task Force executed a search warrant at an 11 Broad Street apartment in Lynn. That apartment was being lived in by one of the investigation’s targets, 34-year-old Andre Wesley.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

When the officer's breached the exterior front entry door and the door to the target’s apartment, they found Wesley and 28-year-old Giselle Gonzalez, two of the three targets of the investigation, They were placed under arrest on outstanding warrants and transported to the Lynn Police Department, where they were booked.

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police loading...

Inside this apartment, investigators located approximately 250 pills, weighing approximately 34 grams, believed to be pressed fentanyl. The pills were located under the bedding of the pit bull, named "Kilo" who was inside the crate.

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police loading...

(Above: Pills were found stuffed under "Kilos" bed)

Troopers and Officers were able to remove the dog, who was friendly, from the crate without incident. The dog, whose name was reportedly “Kilo,” is currently in possession of Lynn Animal Control. Kilo is currently in custody of North Shore Animal Hospital in Lynn.

The third suspect was at the second location in Salem...

Meanwhile, troopers and Salem Police Officers served an arrest warrant at an apartment at 3 Laurent Road in Salem, the residence of the third target, 24-year-old Joell Sosa. (Misspelled as "SODA" on booking photo)

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police loading...

Members of the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team located Sosa in the apartment and placed him under arrest. Troopers observed several pounds of marijuana in plain view inside the apartment. Investigators then secured the apartment and obtained and executed a search warrant. The team recovered the following items from inside the apartment:

A loaded Beretta 9mm firearm A loaded Glock .45 caliber firearm Two 9mm magazines containing ammunition An additional 50 9mm rounds Approximately 160 grams of pressed pills field-tested positive for a fentanyl-methamphetamine compound.

The office of Attorney General Maura Healey is prosecuting the defendants.

