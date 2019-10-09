A Bulky Waste Collection Will Take Place In Sheffield

Sheffield households take note. The town's transfer station on Barnum Street will be accessible for residents only (no businesses) to properly dispose of bulky waste on Friday, October 18th from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 19th between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm and again on Sunday, October 20th as the doors will open at 8:30 am and the final collection is set for 2 pm.

You must obtain a bulky waste coupon (only one per household) from the Town Administrator's office and a FY2020 transfer station must be purchased prior to any further removal. This will allow disposal of one load (up to pick-up truck size). You can either pick up these materials in person or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to 21 Depot Square, Sheffield, Massachusetts 01257.

Items accepted include furniture, mattresses and rugs. Here is a list of non-acceptable items: They include tires, demolition debris including sheet rock, plaster and fiberglass, propane tanks, wood, car batteries, white goods, recyclable metals and toxic materials (pesticides, chemicals and oil).

Cathode ray tubes, television sets and computer monitors can be disposed of at area recycling centers. Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will also be accepted at neighborhood recycling areas as freon-removal certification must be provided.

For more details, log on here or call Sheffield Town Hall at (413) 229-7000, extension 157.