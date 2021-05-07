A Celebration Of Achievement In Columbia County

High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center located at Route 21-C in neighboring Ghent, New York has been instrumental in offering equine programs to people with disabilities, veterans, senior citizens and others of all abilities as trained instructors and volunteers are on site daily to assist in this all-important quest.

The Columbia county facility has recently reached a golden status as they have been accredited for their placement with PATH (The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International as they have met and exceeded establishment standards in the following categories: horse care, quality instruction, administration, program and applicable special interest standards.

Board Member Denise Stier's daughter is also a regular participant in High-N-Mighty's daily mission which provides a first hand experience for individuals with special needs as all involved can enjoy in keeping company with a special variety of four legged friends and taking in the beautiful scenery located just off the Taconic State Parkway.

In addition, they also offer veterans and all-abilities recreational programs as these equine assisted activities include personal and positive outcomes in building muscle tone, strength and control with increases in the range of motion, endurance, balance, control with massive increases in sensory integration, self-esteem, communications skills and problem solving.

On Saturday, May 8th, the public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony which will be held at the facility's indoor arena with plenty of seating available for all attendees. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing will be strictly enforced as per CDC guidelines. The event begins promptly at 3 pm and you must RSVP by e-mailing: info@high-n-mighty.org

Afterwards, everyone is encouraged to participate in facility tours and you can observe LIVE demonstrations of their Sure Hands Lift System and adaptive carriages. The highlight of this get together is to meet with the herd of horses who are the designated stars of the show as these 4 legged friends prove to do their part in offering an oasis to those who are experiencing major challenges in their lives during these trying times.

High-N-Mighty is STILL looking for volunteers to assist in their upcoming summer programs. Positions include horse handling, horse care, side walking with riders, barn maintenance and participant support. If you are interested in donating some of your free time to this worthy cause, send an e-mail to: butler@high-n-mighty.org OR call 1-518-672-4202. You can also learn more about this scenic 50 acre property by logging on to their web site OR check out and LIKE their Facebook page.

