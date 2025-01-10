A Changing Of The Guard On Our MA Air Waves

Since January of 2023, I assumed a different role in our Berkshire cluster of radio stations and truthfully, it was a challenging experience:

Microphone and mixer at the radio station studio broadcasting news Miljan ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ½ivkoviÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¡ loading...

It was that of a news anchor as I truly felt like this new venture was a sense of me being displaced after being a consistent radio host for over 6 years. Yes, I STILL kept my on-air presence, but only on a limited basis as my focus was to dispense newscasts for 5 different stations.

179598570 vaeenma loading...

As of Friday morning, that task has officially come to an end as I am currently on a weekend on-air schedule with occasional fill-in duties on the morning show in Great Barrington and I will continue to engineer local sporting events and remote broadcasts as the situation warrants.

Carolyn Beaudreau Photography Carolyn Beaudreau Photography loading...

It's a pleasure to let you know that our WUPE morning host, Eric Greene will carry the torch in bringing you the latest information from The Berkshire News Network plus other staffers will be available in picking up the slack to assist him in this new transition (after all we have 5 stations to handle and that's a full plate for anyone) If only I had some help but the term "one man band" applied in my situation and in truth, it's a relief for yours truly.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

It's a fact: Radio is a changeable business, but when you have been perfecting this craft for the majority of your life, this is a fix that does not seem to go away. I am grateful that my duties will focus on keeping LIVE and LOCAL content active during each broadcast. I also enjoy writing articles on a daily basis and my hope is this will remain active, but as they say in our business: "STAND BY" OR "STAY TUNED!"

Online radio live. Vintage radio on laptop keyboard. 3d illustration Bet_Noire loading...

BOTTOM LINE: NEVER take what you have for granted. Keep your hopes and dreams active in more ways than one. I STILL have some mileage left to deliver an awesome radio product and this is not mentioned to stroke my ego. My passion to be on the air has been full tilt throughout my turbulent career, but as some friends tell me "I'm a survivor" so I'll keep forging ahead.

WCBS-FM archives WCBS-FM archives loading...

As my dear friend and mentor, Harry Harrison used to say: "Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift!" He taught me well regarding the fundamentals of broadcasting and I will continue to practice what he preached to me before entering this business in 1983. His memory remains eternal and everlasting.

(Featured image courtesy of avdychenko)