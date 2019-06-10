A Classic Musical Will Be Presented This Weekend In South County

The Sandisfield Arts Center on Hammertown Road just off route 57 will present "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" this weekend with a pair of evening performances on June 14th and 15th. Curtain time is set for 7 pm. A Father's Day matinee is also scheduled for this Sunday, June 16th at 3 pm.

Ben Luxon and the Sandisfield Players have collaborated on one their most ambitious projects which includes seasoned actors Jean Atwater-Williams, Mary Anne Grammer, Susie Crofut and a variety of child and adult actors from Sandisfield and neighboring communities in Berkshire county. The presentation is co-directed by Luxon and Jesse Howard who is a drama teacher at Berkshire School as they recently combined their efforts on the play "Shakespeare Unchained". Howard also stars as candy maker Willy Wonka and his son portrays Charlie.

Audiences can expect a darker and sinister side to the beloved story similar to the 2005 film adaptation that starred Johnny Depp as Wonka, but the play will also feature playful and clever forms of prose, music and imaginative tale that will appeal to both children and adults.

This presentation is supported in part by a grant courtesy of The Sandisfield and Massachusetts Cultural Council as visitors from all across the tri-state region, New York City, Boston and neighboring parts of Connecticut make the trek to this venue to attend top quality performances as the former Montville Baptist Church has been accepted on The National Register of Historic Places in the Bay State.

Tickets for "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" are priced at $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased by logging on here . You can also order by phone by calling (413) 258-4100.