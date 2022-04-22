A Controlled Burn Being Conducted Over 3 Acres In Cheshire Today
A controlled live wildfire burn is being conducted in Cheshire this morning and this afternoon. And although it may not seem like it, it actually makes a lot of sense for Earth Day, which is also today (Friday 4/22).
3 Acres of Stafford Hill are being burned...
The Cheshire Fire Department posted on its Facebook page yesterday, that they have received notification that the Massachusetts Wildlife Association was going to be conducting a live wildfire burn of approximately 3 acres of State land on Stafford Hill today (Friday) during the morning and afternoon hours.
So what does this mean exactly?
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire.
(Above: A controlled burn in Colorado)
Why is this controlled burn being conducted?
According to the information posted on the Facebook page, the controlled burn is being carried out to burn off some of the underbrush to make way for new grasses and shrubs. This is a yearly occurrence that Mass Wildlife does.
The fire is monitored very carefully...
Fire crews from the State will be on hand throughout the entire day to keep the fire under control. You can expect to see smoke and emergency vehicles in the area of Stafford Hill throughout the day today.
