A Crash Course On Sustainable Investing

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women will present an on-line discussion via Zoom as they focus on the topic of sustainable investing. The FREE event will be presented on-line on Monday, February 1st at 5:30 pm. Pre-registration is required. E-Mail: BBPWcommunications@gmail.com

The discussion will focus on investing with an environmental, social and governance lens and features a pair of experts in the field. Charlotte Irwin is The Vice President, wealth portfolio manager for investment research and content at Berkshire Bank. She has previous experience in research and trading roles with state street global advisors and fidelity investments. Charlotte earned a B.A. degree in International Economics from Switzerland and a MSc in international business from HULT International Business School.

Kathryn Hersey is the Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Management and Chief Investment Officer at Berkshire Bank as she provides leadership in all aspects of wealth management. prior experience includes her role as SVP (Senior Portfolio Manager) for Cambridge Trust Company. She holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College and a master of Business Administration from Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

Berkshire Business & Professional Women's mission is to empower women in eliminating barriers and achieve some of the greatest individual and collective ambitions as they foster and celebrate a inclusive community of women supporting women of all professions and career paths, life stages and experiences.

For more details on upcoming lectures, log on to their web site by going here

