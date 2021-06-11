A Family Needs Your Help In Finding Their Missing Daughter
This hits close to home for me, a woman is looking to find her daughter who has been missing for over two days now.
When my daughter was 15 she was missing and we found out a man in his twenties took her, we were looking for her every day also was in touch with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. It was over a year before we found her, and also found out what she had been through.
This Mom needs your help!!! her daughter is 18 years old and is missing. Brina the missing girl posted on social media that she was "going away forever" she suffers from Major Depressive Disorder. She has not reached out to any friends or family.
She was last seen at approximately 10:30 pm yesterday (Tuesday 6/9/21) in the upper parking lot of Pontoosic lake. I have not seen or heard from her since 9:30 pm. When Brina (Keir) has left in the past she has always checked in to say she was safe.
She has pretty amazing friends that always take her in. They are all very worried as she has not contacted any of them. We hope someone has seen her somewhere/ anywhere. She only has a skateboard. She is 4'9" and weighs 98lbs. She has long blonde hair and green eyes.
She likes to go to Cumberland Farms on First St. She often wears a black knit cap. carries a black backpack with a multi-colored pattern on it. She was last seen wearing a red tee-shirt and jean shorts with daisies on them. The Pittsfield Police are looking for her also.
The family has filed a missing person's report. So please if you see her contact the Pittsfield police(413) 448-9700 or Kristen Hinckley Morrison or Jennifer Toomey Barnes.
