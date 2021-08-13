Howdy Hillsdale! There is always something happening west of us across the border in Columbia county and you can par take in some smooth sounds FREE of charge on Saturday, August 21st as singer-songwriter Kerri Powers will take center stage between 5 and 7 pm at Hillsdale's Hamlet Park, located southwest from the junctions of routes 22 and 23. For more information, you can log on to Kerri's web site by going here.

Lisa and Lori Brigantino will also be joining her as audiences can look forward to a trifecta of LIVE and LOCAL entertainment as the duo has a knack of bringing tight harmony and musicianship as also are accomplished musicians who feature a variety of instruments including the banjo, accordion, ukelele, guitar and assorted percussion

Attendees can enter the grounds one hour prior to the scheduled performance as some seating will be available for the general public, however it is recommended that you bring lawn chairs and blankets as an added precaution. Refreshments will be available from area local merchants as you will also assist in bringing local businesses back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a stand still. A suggestion: bring your appetite as this would be a great way for you to patronize these establishments. Remember to "Shop Local" as your patronage is essential in their ongoing survival during these tough economic times.

Come on over and enjoy some great music as we are slowly returning into a sense of normalcy. No doubt, this musical extravaganza is a perfect opportunity to assemble our tri-state region communities in the southern Berkshires, eastern New York and north western Connecticut to band together in a locale that is conveniently located within the friendly confines of Hamlet Park. Two more shows are scheduled in September and October. We'll keep you posted.

For further details, log on the Jams In The Hamlet Facebook page by going here . You can learn more about the town of Hillsdale in neighboring Columbia county, by logging on to their web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Bart Ziegler and the town of Hillsdale for on-air and on-line usage)