Starting tomorrow McDonald's is thanking healthcare workers and first responders with a free meal a day through May 5th.

McDonald's “Thank You Meals” are good for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Those that qualify can choose from an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit. All breakfasts come with a side of Hash Browns and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea.

The lunch and dinner options include a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish. Each meal comes with small fries and a soft drink, coffee, or tea.

If you qualify ask for your “Thank You Meal” at the counter or drive-thru…select your meal…and show your ID or badge to prove that you are a healthcare worker or first responder and enjoy.