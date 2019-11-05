A Free Screening Takes Place In Pittsfield This Thursday

c, A documentary on last year's tragic Merrimack Valley Columbia gas explosions created by The Four Rivers Charter Public School's class of 2019 will be presented this Thursday, November 7th at Room K-111 at Berkshire Community College's Koussevitzky Art Center located at 1350 West Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The 5:30 pm screening is free and open to the public.

After the showing of "Under Pressure" there will be a discussion featuring Dr. Curt Nordgaard, a pediatrician from Newton, Massachusetts and Dr. Nathan Phillips, a Professor of earth and environment at Boston University as they will answer questions regarding the health and safety hazards of fracked gas in the home. The Deputy Director of No Fracked Gas in Mass (one of the film's presenters) Logan Malik recently appeared on a segment of WSBS's Let's Talk program to preview the film and why area residents should be in attendance to see this informative showing as local families in the eastern part of the Bay state are still struggling to rebuild from this unprecedented gas distribution system disaster that resulted in one fatality, numerous injuries and permanent destruction of property in that vicinity.

Other sponsors bringing this picture to our area besides No Fracked Gas in Mass include BEAT (Berkshires Environmental Action Team), 350-Berkshire Node, Indivisible Pittsfield and The Massachusetts Sierra Club.

For more information regarding future events at the BCC campus, log on here.