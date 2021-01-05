A Free Series Of Events At Arrowhead

The beautiful Berkshires provide an eclectic array of scenery with some historical context. Author Herman Melville is best known for writing the classic novel "Moby Dick" at Arrowhead located on Holmes Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This historic 160 acre home became his primary residence between 1850 and 1863 during his productive years of publishing.

Now it's turn to show off your writing creativity in the exact same place where history was made back in the 19th century. Author and Arrowhead Writer-In-Residence Emeritus, Jana Laiz will present a series of interactive activities courtesy of a six week course that will be conducted on Thursday afternoons from 3;30 to 5 pm. The first class commences on January 7th and continues concurrently until February 11th, 2021.

These classes are FREE of charge, but you must commit to the entire six week session as prospective writers will commence together as a community that focuses on various prompts that allow you to put your spin of words with pen and paper. You can also bring existing works as Jana will work individually with each participant as she will do her best to craft-brand new pieces as you'll be able to hone and shape your creativity with the printed word.

Since this session will be held in person, a limited amount of people can participate in these courses, so don't delay in signing up. Remember. masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. For more information e-mail: education@berkshirehistory.org

You can also get more details on future events by logging on to The Berkshire Historical society's web site.

