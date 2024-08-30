A Fun Time At The GREAT New York State Fair

I always look forward to the final week of August as my travels take me out west to "The Salt City" of Syracuse, New York for an annual pilgrimage to "The Grand Daddy Of Them All". I am referring to The GREAT New York State Fair. My esteemed colleague and "little bro" Ryan Pause tagged along for the 2nd year in a row. It was a fun three days catching up with dear friends in the media and checking out terrific exhibits and a trio of fantastic concerts at Chevy Court. Let's bring you along as this journey was joyous with a capital J:

attachment-Fair-Butter-Sculpture loading...

The Butter Sculpture is a must-see at The Dairy Building after having an ice cream and chocolate milk by the gallon.

attachment-Fair-Sand-Sculpture loading...

In the Center of Progress building, the sand sculpture always unique in nature. Plus there are demonstrations and exhibits galore plus Tuesday was a hot day and there was plenty of air conditioning.

attachment-CNYCtl-Fair-Set loading...

Our daily noontime stop was at The CNY Central set to watch the lunch time broadcast featuring our friends Abby Buttacovoli and Mike Brookins.

attachment-RC-Abby-Ry-Guy loading...

We were fortunate to be there for the final fair appearance by Abby as she is heading to New England to join the news team at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. These LIVE appearances in Central New York just won't be the same without her.

attachment-Mike-RC-Ry-Guy loading...

But in the long run, Mike will STILL be there to deliver those all-important fair forecasts. Notice we are all with shades on as we were trying to cool off while the mercury hit 90 degrees.

attachment-Matt-RC-Ry-Guy-Megan loading...

We also caught up with anchors Matt Mulcahy and Megan Coleman after their 6 pm broadcast. Matt and I go way back as we also share stories that feature Papa Joe Turrisi.

attachment-Papa Joe Turrisi loading...

Some of those tales are priceless with a capital P. Joe was like a 2nd father to me in my life. I MISS him each and every day.

attachment-Ry-Guy-Nicole-RC loading...

We also caught up with weekend anchor-reporter Nicole LaFiandra who was on the field during her time at the fairgrounds. She does a fine job in more ways than one!

attachment-RC-Steve-Ry-Guy loading...

We escaped the hot weather by attending an enjoyable magic show featuring Steve Trash who incorporated us as part of his act at the "air conditioned' Empire Arts Center. It is highly recommended to see him in-person as he entertains the crowd in a creative and unique way.

attachment-RC-Peter-Noone-Ry-Guy loading...

Three terrific concerts were on our agenda. First up, we re-connected with Hermans Hermits lead singer Peter Noone who energized his audience at Chevy Court with his timeless music from the 60s. The crowd was robust to see him LIVE. We also caught Anthony Gourdine (aka Little Anthony) on stage performing his solid gold classics.

attachment-Crystal-Gayle-RC-Ry-Guy loading...

The highlight was on Wednesday when we met up with country music legend Crystal Gayle after her matinee performance. We feature her music on our weekend retro shows in north and south counties. A treasured moment at the fairgrounds.

attachment-Ry-Guy-Skip-RC loading...

And we have this gentleman to thank for this milestone hook-up. The WOLF's Program Director, Skip Clark who also was responsible for us meeting the legendary Tommy James last year. A steak dinner awaits you my friend!

attachment-Ry-Guy-Christie-RC loading...

Outside the Exposition Center we sat in the shade to watch NewsChannel 9's late afternoon broadcasts. I finally introduced Ryan to my dear friend Christie Casciano as I've known her for half of my life and is SO NEAR & DEAR to me. Christie is the BEST of the BEST as she co-anchored with another dear friend, Rod Wood as his memory remains eternal and everlasting!

attachment-Ry Guy-RC-Teske loading...

Plus, another long-time friend, Jim Teske was spot-on with the latest fair forecasts.

attachment-RC-Rick-Ry-Guy loading...

We even posed for a picture with another long-time friend "The Money Guy" Rick Reagan as I participated in a Q and A session with him LIVE while at the Fair. Ryan will get his at-bat next year.

BOTTOM LINE: Hope you enjoyed the sights of the New York State Fair. Until next year, we'll do it all over again!