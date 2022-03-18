A Great Barrington Man Has Been Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a man in Great Barrington today on multiple child pornography charges, and an arraignment will take place after the weekend.

Arrest made on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington...

According to a post on the Great Barrington Police Facebook page, Police Officers from the Great Barrington Police Department, United States Secret Service, and Massachusetts State Police executed a search warrant at 220 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(above: Google Maps location of Great Barrington arrest on Stockbridge Road)

Get our free mobile app

The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography from an apartment at that residence.

Google Maps Image Google Maps Image loading...

(above: photo image of 220 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington)

As a result of the investigation, 54-year-old James J. Keough was arrested Friday...

Great Barrington Police Great Barrington Police loading...

Keough Faces the following charges:

​1.​ Possession of Child Pornography ​2.​ Distribution of material depicting a child in the nude ​3. ​Distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act

Further charges may be pending.

The suspect was held at the Great Barrington Police Department in lieu of $50,000 bail and will be arraigned on Monday (March 21) in the Southern Berkshire District Court.

*We will update this story if more information should become available and is made available to us

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.