A Great Combo Helping Out A Worthy Cause

BFF's Ron Carson and News 10 Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo were at The Columbia Greene Humane Society Pet Connection fund raiser in neighboring Hudson, NY this past Thursday. The get together assisted in adopting dogs and cats to loving homes and showcased some of our four legged friends that were up for adoption. A similar event was held earlier this month in Pittsfield at the Berkshire Humane Society.C

Columbia Greene Humane Society Chairwoman Charlene Marchand will also appear on a upcoming WSBS Saturday Morning Chat with Ron in June to discuss how the shelter is moving forward in benefiting the tri state region.

If you have a humane society event coming up, you can email us at: fun@wsbs.com and we'll be happy to set you up with a bulletin board announcement and a possible on-air interview.