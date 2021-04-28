A Great Outdoor Event Awaits You In The Berkshires

As we are all slowly but surely trying to return towards a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic took a grip on us worldwide, local area have started to welcome people to their respective venues and establishments. Our friends at Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield already got a head start as they presented socially distant outdoor concerts this past summer and the events were deemed successful.

Maggie McRae and Beth Carlson have been working extremely hard in keeping family friendly events active and they kick off the month of May with a photography walk as participants will meet outside the historic venue this Saturday morning at 10. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by accessing this link.

A suggested donation of $25 will be collected as ALL PROCEEDS will go towards future improvements for this venerable entertainment jewel that has been located in the beautiful Berkshires since 1887 (A footnote: Grover Cleveland was President of the United States when Dewey Hall first opened it's doors and after 134 years, this treasure continues to provide top quality entertainment and fun for all in attendance).

You can make contributions via cash, check, money order and also access your Venmo OR Pay Pal as professional photographer Thad Kubis will guide you through the process of taking beautiful photos with your camera and film based systems (now we're talking: The traditional way has my stamp of approval), Smart Phone, tablet or DSLR as any option will provide a keepsake of memories to capture your memorable visit.

The walk commences at Dewey Hall and continues towards Depot Square, the railroad tracks, Sheffield's Green, The Bushnell-Sage Library and Center Cemetery located.off Berkshire School Road). the one mile excursion also brings you to the famous Sheffield Covered bridge as you can spend time creating photographic images from both sides of the river.

The walk concludes around 12 noon, but if necessary, a possible extension will be implemented to accommodate all participants. Remember, those in attendance MUST wear masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced as per Massachusetts state mandates.

SMILE Sheffield! Watch the birdie as shutterbugs will be out and about throughout the village to kick off a brand new month in high fashion.

