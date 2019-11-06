A Great Way To Get A Head Start On Your Holiday Shopping

Christmas and Hanukkah are fast approaching and now is the time to get your shopping lists in order as you can complete the task at hand this weekend and help out a worthy cause in the process.

St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish in Housatonic, Massachusetts will present their annual 2019 Christmas Bazaar at the St. Peter Parish Center located at 16 Russell St. in neighboring Great Barrington this Friday, November 8th from 5 to 8:30 pm and on Saturday, November 9th between the hours of 9 am and 1 pm.

Before you commence with shopping, have a seat and dine in style as they will serve up a Polish dinner on Friday evening and breakfast will be available on Saturday morning. Afterwards you can check out their fantastic White Elephant Table with an assortment of items available for all. They will also be selling baked goods, crafts, hand made aprons and don't forget their decadent fudge table which sells out very quickly.

Youngsters will also be able to take pictures with Santa as he is making an extra special trip to south county. Rumor has it that St. Nick is always present for this exclusive annual get-together in our backyard as he takes time from his busy schedule to make his all-important appearance. All proceeds will benefit the Church as they will use all funding for any necessary expenses to keep their facility running in 2020.

For more information on this event, call St. Theresa's at (413) 274-3443