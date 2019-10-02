A Haunted Hike Just In Time For Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner so let's get ready to take part in the annual "Haunting In The Hills" hike inspired by horrifying Hollywood films. This bone-chilling and scary oriented event will take place on Friday, October 18th from 6:30 to 9 pm.

Those who dare to participate will gather at The Fountain Pond trail head which is located at the CHP main campus at 444 Stockbridge Road as several departure groups will venture into the hills with a possibility they may not return to home base as several expeditions are scheduled during the 2 and a half hour get-together. Buses will be standing by to return those "surviving" hikers to the event's starting point and I am sure they will have stories to tell.

Community Health Programs will once again team up with The State Department of Conservation and Recreation to present this hair raising trek. Participants are asked to donate $5 and wear closed toe shoes. All proceeds will benefit CHP family services programs. If possible, please leave the youngsters at home for this event as certain installments could be intense for those 12 and under.

Additional sponsors including The Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home on Main Street in Great Barrington and The Czeluzniak Funeral Home in Northampton, Massachusetts.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release sent by Ellen Lahr and CHP for on-air and on-line usage)