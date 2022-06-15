A Hidden Treasure Awaits You In The Berkshires

In conjunction with Monterey's 175th anniversary, it is well worth the trip to head out on route 23 and spend the day at The Bidwell House Museum, located at Art School Road. The property was recently restored and refurbished as over 190 acres of pristine surroundings await you. This location also serves as an embodiment of when settlers first called The Berkshires home base. If you are a hiker, explore the many trails, free of charge. Walkers also can take advantage of getting that much needed exercise as this benefit is available daily from dawn to dusk.

This not for profit organization provides guided tours of the property for a nominal fee. You must make an appointment at least one day in advance and all proceeds go towards the refurbishing and operation of this treasured edifice in south county. These tours are held every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm. Reservations are required. Call (413) 528-6888 OR you can send an e-mail to:bidwellhm2@gmail.com

The annual country fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25th from 12 noon and 4pm. The free event will feature music by Moonshine Holler plus Oakes & Smith take center stage. You can sample a historical display commemorating the town's 175th anniversary plus wood spinning, stone carving, timber framing, timber sawing and black smith demonstrations. Times will be posted upon arrival. Kids can par take in a craft fair and scavenger hunt plus free refreshments are also available to all in attendance.

On Saturday, July 10th, you can check out the museum's gardens with Pat Parkins for a one hour tour and comfortable footwear is recommended. Don't forget your bottle water and keep some insect repellent handy as a safety precaution.

An upcoming summer party is scheduled for Friday, July 29th between 4 and 7 pm. "Bidwell In Bloom" is in the works as final stages of this get-together are still in the works. Two words: "Stay Tuned".

For more details on upcoming events at The Bidwell Hose, log on to their web site by going here.

