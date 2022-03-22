A Hit-And-Run Driver Badly Injures A Student At UMass Amherst

Amherst Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a hit-and-run driver of an SUV that badly injured a student at Umass Amherst on Monday night.

Pedestrian struck in a crosswalk on campus...

According to a media release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office that was posted on the Massachusetts State Police website, the driver failed to stop after striking a male pedestrian crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus around 10:15 pm on Monday.

The 20-year-old student was seriously injured...

Police investigators say that the 20-year-old UMass Amherst student was crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk near Sunset Avenue. He had nearly reached the other side when a white or silver colored SUV traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck him. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue. The student was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains with serious injuries.

(Above: location of hit and run in a crosswalk on Massachusetts Avenue near Sunset Avenue at Umass Amherst)

BOLO was issued for the SUV...

Police have issued a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) appeal for a while/silver SUV with possible front-end damage. The crash itself remains under investigation by the UMass Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne says that they are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident but they are also appealing to the driver as well.

(Above: Still images of the SUV involved in the Monday night hit-and-run)

Anyone with any information about the SUV is asked to call the UMass police at 545-2121 or 545-TIPS (8477).

