A Holiday Edition Of “The Radio Express” Airs This Sat AM On WSBS

I always look forward to my once a month Saturday morning appearance featuring "my radio wife" Lisa Z as she will once again check in with us remotely from her Springfield, Massachusetts residence. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to delay our LIVE get together in studio, but one of these days we will be reunited at "our happy place" and it will feel SO GOOD!! (direct quote from the blockbuster 1979 Peaches & Herb ballad)

Normally, we spotlight your favorite 80's songs from that "RAD" decade, but we plan to add a different spin to your musical enjoyment this month, being it's December, a full hour of your favorite "sounds of the season" will take center stage this Saturday morning at 11:05 on YOUR Home Town Station.

Lisa truly enjoys her monthly on-air gig with yours truly as she used to call the beautiful Berkshires home before moving east. Z treats this broadcast like a homecoming of sorts and her return to familiar territory is always enlightening. It all began about 3 years ago when we connected via social media and extended a LIVE on-air invitation to discuss her first novel, "The Unspoken Truth". After numerous Saturday Morning Chats, we decided to merge our talents by installing Lisa as a guest DJ and we truly make an unbeatable combo as "The Radio Express" rocks the WSBS airwaves.

Lisa also fills us in on her statewide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors while she continues to represent those who cannot speak up due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives. I can best describe Z in one word: INNOVATIVE with a purpose to discuss this sensitive issue as the pandemic has limited her capability to attend LIVE lectures, seminars and book signings, but she has been in public view via a virtual basis. Log on to her personal web site and familiarize yourself on what she is all about.

Tune in this Saturday morning to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you're at our web site, get set-up instructions by accessing the LISTEN tab on our home page, then scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to enable your Smart Speaker device. Don't forget to download the

WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE"