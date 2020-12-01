A Holiday Parade Of Lights Awaits You In South County

The Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company # 1 is presenting their annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. Fire Departments from Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee and Lenox will also participate in this year's festivities. This a terrific opportunity for residents to gather together and join in on some Christmas cheer.

All in attendance MUST wear masks and proper social distancing will be strictly enforced as per mandatory C-D-C guidelines. You are asked NOT to shake hands or hug and adventure only with members of your immediate household and if you are sick, please stay home and stay safe.

The parade will line up at Sheffield's Mount Everett campus at approximately 4:30 pm and the caravan steps out at 5 pm sharp. The route encompasses Berkshire School Road to route 7 heading north through the village of Sheffield and passing through Great Barrington and Stockbridge centers, then over to route 102 from Stockbridge to "Lovely Lee" via route 20 to the center of Lee, right on Center Street to Columbia Street, Mill Street towards the center of Lenoxdale right onto Crystal Street, Elm Street, Walker Street to the center of "Lovely Lenox" which heads to Main Street, Housatonic Street, a left on Church Street, left to Franklin Street and right back on Main Street.

The parade will finish up at The Lenox D-P-W. For more details on this family friendly fun event, log on to The Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company #1-Massachusetts facebook page by going here.You can also phone Dave Ullrich at (413) 329-4748.

