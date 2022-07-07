A Housatonic Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To Kids
A Housatonic man is facing charges for sending inappropriate material to minors. That man, 39-year-old Christopher Lovett, was arrested by Newbury Police with assistance from the Great Barrington Police Department last month.
Four counts of Providing Harmful or Obscene Matter to Minors...
According to a media release from the Great Barrington Police Department, Lovett was taken into custody peacefully at his residence on June 27th. He is being charged with four counts of Providing Harmful or Obscene Matter to Minors and a single count of Distribution of Obscene Matter.
An Essex County minor was the apparent victim...
There was not a lot of information provided within the media release, but the Berkshire Eagle, in its Thursday edition, reported that Lovett allegedly contacted specifically a minor from Essex County and sent that child obscene materials via social media. According to the publication, Lovett was released on bail.
The suspect works for Great Barrington and in Pittsfield...
According to Lovett's social media profiles, he works for the town of Great Barrington as a firefighter and is also employed by General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield.
A warning for parents to stay vigilant...
This incident has prompted a warning from Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti and from the Newbury Police Department. They are reminding parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and to report any suspected online exploitation to either their local police department or the National Center for Missing Children.
The National Center for Missing Children can be found online, HERE.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.