A Lecture Featuring Woody Guthrie’s Daughter

On May 31st, Knosh & Knowledge welcomes Nora Guthrie. Her father, Woody Guthrie was one of the world's recognizable folk-rock singers who also wrote a variety of music as his vast cultural and creative legacy continues to resonate with his fans each and every day. Nora describes her father as a "poet and lyricist who wrote about all the experiences he encountered in life". A bio-pic on his life "Bound For Glory" was also released in 1976 featuring the late great David Carradine in the starring role which was well received by audiences and film critics.

Nora is currently the President of Woody Guthrie publications Incorporated and was the executive producer of the Klezmatics Wonder Wheel and Happy Joyous Hanukkah as both organizations created new music for previously unknown lyrics that were written by her father. Her brother is Arlo Guthrie, the well-known Berkshires singer who continuously frequents our listening area with live performances and is best known for the 1969 classic "Alice's Restaurant" and the top 10 pop-country hit single from 1972 "City Of New Orleans".

She will be the featured lecturer at Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire, located at 270 State Road (aka route 23) in Great Barrington on the final Friday of this month as she will focus on her father's Yiddish Connection as she will discuss the artistic implications of his relationship with his mother-in-law, Aliza Greenblatt. The audience will also be treated to a presentation of photographs, music excerpts, writings and artwork that focus on their creative and personal relationship. The free discussion begins at 10:45 am is open to everyone who would like to further explore the life and times of this iconic performer who passed away in 1967.

A lunch buffet will follow at 12 Noon. Tickets are priced at $11 per person. Advanced reservations are required for this part of the get-together by calling The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, extension 10. You can also log on to their web site by going here .

( Photo of Nora Guthrie courtesy of the Jewish Federation of The Berkshires and Wikipedia. The following information was sent via a press release to WSBS for on-air and on-line usage)