A Legend Returns This Saturday!

Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.

That being said, I've always had some fascination in these motorbikes. That's why it's the event that we constantly look forward to every year here in the Berkshires.

Mark your calenders for Saturday, September 17th as the Adams Fall Run returns for another Fall season. According to the Adams Fall Run Facebook page, it's "Only because you asked....so share the crap out of it!!!" Gates open at 10:00 a.m. at Bowe Field, 371 Old Columbia Rd. in Adams. An opening ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. Bike Registration is just $20 per bike. Riders will disembark from Bowe Field and do a 50 mile loop around the Berkshires and decent back to Bowe Field.

We're talking thousands of people lined up on town and city streets to watch this massive convoy!

The Fun Doesn't Stop There!

Bowe Field will be open to the public with a walk-in fee of just $10 starting at 3:00 p.m. where can play games, eat great food, and enjoy live music with the Berkshires Best Local Bands starting at 4:30 p.m. including Shyne, Hotshot Hillbillies, and Miss Guided!

If you would like to make a donation which is greatly appreciated, you can do so by going here.

This Event Is Proudly Sponsored By:

Adams, MA Post 160 Legion

North Adams, MA Post 125 Legion

Dalton, MA Post 155, American Legion Riders

Spencer, MA Post 138, American Riders

Adams Fall Run is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization sponsoring the Annual Fall Run in Adams, MA. Their mission is to provide a motorcycle run and festivities to raise funds for veterans through donations of proceeds to local American Legion Posts.

