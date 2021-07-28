A List Of August Events For Youngsters In The So. Berkshires

There is still a good amount of summer weather to enjoy as youngsters in south county can participate in a slew of activities throughout the month of August. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of spending quality time outdoors as the choices are plentiful in the beautiful Berkshires;

For starters, the founder of Berkshire family Hikes, Taylor Staubach invites parents and their children to a pair of hikes as the main purpose of this excursion is to explore and enjoy the benefits of nature right here in our backyard, Sign up now for one or both of these adventurous escapades which take place at 10 am on August 12th and August 26th at Kennedy Park in "Lovely Lenox", Massachusetts.

You can e-mail: Jessica@southernberkshirekids@gmail.com and upon receipt, she will send you detailed directions and a program confirmation. You must include the number of people in your party to ensure a proper count of participants.

A pair of "Brian Builders" sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at The Bushnell Sage Library on Main Street in Sheffield, Massachusetts and every Wednesday from 10 am to 11 am at The Lee Athletic Field located on route 20 in "Lovely Lee". Both programs are FREE of charge and no pre-registration is required.

The weekly events include a parent and child play group program featuring circle time time with music, stories and crafts. This is tailored for youngsters ages 2 to 6. A reminder that families will be socially distanced and masks are welcomed, but not required. Every Friday from 10 am to 11 am, Tyringham Town Park will host a similar event where children can play, learn and grow together. All of these gatherings are weather permitting and could be moved indoors if the situation warrants.

The Otis Town Hall will host a "explore and play" every Tuesday morning from 10 am to 1130 am, weather permitting as your hostess, Nina will present stories, crafts play time and musical accompaniment in the outdoor gazebo. It's great opportunity to interact with friends and get acquainted with their neighbors in the south county community. This is a FREE event and no pre-registration is required.

The Bushnell Sage Library will present a family game night on Wednesday, August 18th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm as some vintage board games will be featured during this get-together so come on by and share in a slice of nostalgia from the good ol' days. For more details, call (413) 229-7004.

Let's not forget about the infants as parents can chime in on a virtual Zoom program every Monday at 10 am as you will share the joys and challenges of raising and connecting with their new editions to their families. To reserve your spot and access the link e-mail Jessica at southernberkshirekids@gmail.com

Enjoy whatever the summer has to offer in the beautiful Berkshires.

(Portions of this article were obtained by WSBS courtesy of The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care for on-air and on-line usage)