A Local MA Woman Will Head An Organization That Combats Hate

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Executive Director Dara Kaufman was appointed by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey to head the Bay State’s Commission on Combatting Antisemitism.

The commission, created through the 2025 fiscal year budget that Governor Healey signed in July, aims to report on the trends and data related to anti-semitic incidents statewide and to make recommendations on the best practices for combatting this worldwide problem.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) there were a total of 623 anti-semitic incidents in New England in 2023, a 205 percent increase from recorded incidents in 2022 and the highest number reported in the region. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires cares for those in need as they nurture and sustain the Jewish community locally, in Israel and around the world today for future generations.

440 of those reported incidents were recorded in Massachusetts, an 189 percent increase in the state since 2022. So far this year, the ADL reports that there have been 79 anti-semitic incidents in Massachusetts.

Locally, this included incidents that occurred here in Berkshire county. This January, the ADL reported a North Adams synagogue received an anti-semitic bomb threat plus the organization received a report of a swastika drawn on the cover of a textbook at a middle school in Lenox.

Governor Healey intends to put an end to these despicable acts:

"The rise in antisemitism across our state, the nation, and the world has been alarming, heartbreaking, and unacceptable. We recognize the pain and trauma this has caused for our Jewish community, and we are committed to combatting it.”

(Photo image of Menorah lighting courtesy of https://www.jewishberkshires.org/community-events)

Kaufman has also joined in on fighting this battle as she expressed her thoughts via e-mail with The Berkshire Edge:

"I am truly honored to have been chosen by Governor Healey to serve on this commission. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to participate in this important work to make our state a safer and more inclusive place for all its residents. I am deeply concerned about the rise in antisemitism and the normalization of hate that has come along with that. This is not something that the Jewish community needs to experience or solve on its own. Hate, in all its forms, is a detriment to our community and society.”

