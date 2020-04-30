A Local Newspaper Abruptly Stops The Presses

(The following information was obtained from an article courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)

A weekly south county newspaper has ceased publication. The Berkshire Record has suspended operations and has furloughed employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final issue for the 1st week of May is currently available to readers, however no announcements have been made regarding future publications as the shut down could be temporary or permanent in nature.

Owners Anthony and Donna Prisendorf made the bittersweet announcement on the front page of this week's paper stating they served the community with necessary information regarding area concerts, dance lectures, restaurant and movie reviews were considered the "life blood' for their readers and the dependence of advertising revenue which kept the presses rolling on a weekly basis. The status remains "suspended at this time and they will take stock of the situation on a day by day basis".

The newspaper begin publication back in 1989 at it's High Street location serving the people of south county for the past 3 plus decades with a massive growth in circulation and popularity amongst it's readers. Through it's tenure, The Record has won an assortment of awards for journalism, news, photos, illustrations, humor, sports coverage and 1st Amendment writing. As a bonus, the paper also featured The Berkshire Record Magazine 3 times a year featuring a pair of summer guides and it's "Best of the Berkshires" issue.

Loyal readers still have access to their web site by going here however updates on stories covered will not be featured for the time being. We will keep you updated on any further developments on this fluid story which has truly made an impact in our immediate listening area.

(Photo image of The Berkshire Record's final issue courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle)