A Local Talk on Gun Violence in America

On Monday, Oct. 7 at 10:45 a.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires welcomes Jonathan Perloe, director of Programs and Communications at CT Against Gun Violence. He’ll talk on the subject of “The Public Health Crisis of Gun Violence in America and How You Can Help Save Lives.” This free program at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, in Pittsfield, is part of the Federation’s Connecting With Community series.

Jonathan Perloe’s presentation will cover a range of topics to help the audience appreciate the magnitude of the gun violence crisis in America, the history of gun regulation, and the current outlook for stronger federal gun laws, as well as an overview of Massachusetts gun laws and the current state legislative agenda.

Most important, he will talk about the many ways that citizens can get involved in the cause of gun violence prevention at both the state and federal level.

Perloe is director of Programs and Communications for CT Against Gun Violence, the organization that for more than 25 years has led the effort to pass common-sense gun safety laws in Connecticut. Perloe joined CAGV in 2017 after serving on its board since 2014.

For more information, call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10. The program precedes a kosher lunch at noon ($2 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age, $7 for all others). Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling (413) 442-2200 before 9 a.m. on the day of the program.

