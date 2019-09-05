A Look At Upcoming Fiscal Year Numbers in Great Barrington

The Massachusetts Department Of Public Revenue and Bureau Of Local Assessments granted preliminary approval of Great Barrington's 2020 fiscal year triennial certification as they will provide analysis of past real estate transactions dating back from January to December 2018 along with reported commercial income and expense data that was performed during this re-evaluation period as the results were also adjusted to reflect current full and fair cash values as of January 1st 2019.

These preliminary values will be available for public viewing through Wednesday, September 11th at the Town Hall's Assessors Office located at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm or you can log on here to view the preliminary values.

You can also view these all-important documents at The Mason Library at 231 Main Street in Great Barrington on Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm and from 10 am to 7 pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ramsdell Library on Main Street in Housatonic is also available for you to check out these preliminary values pertinent to the town's financial status on Friday from 1 to 6 pm, Saturday hours 10 am to 3 pm, also on Sunday between 1 and 4 pm, Tuesday from 1 to 5 pm and an extended opportunity on Wednesday from lunch time until 8 pm.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a a press release from The Town Of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)