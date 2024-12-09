This past Friday, The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge was featured on network television as part of The Today Show's "Merriest Main Street In America" series. The iconic hotel served as a back drop for local residents and visitors getting into the holiday spirit. They also recreated artist Norman Rockwell's home as a 1967 painting depicted Christmas at it's finest in small-town Americana.

A live remote presented by NBC10 Boston was the centerpiece as Priscilla Casper brought our area national exposure as she spoke with Berkshire Theater Group CEO Kate McGuire as the theatrical ensemble is presenting a rendition of Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" at The Unicorn Theater on East Street in Stockbridge. The cast was able to showcase their talents all across the globe.

The Red Lion Inn has been welcoming guests worldwide as the historic hotel has been a staple since it opened it's doors back in the 1770's as Stockbridge still remains a popular statewide destination choice for Bay State residents and visitors nationwide and throughout the globe.

Recently, The Commonwealth has made headlines as this appearance on national TV has brought out more visitors during this festive season. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was brought to mid town Manhattan from the village of West Stockbridge and has become the centerpiece of this annual holiday tradition. This is the first time since 1959 when The Bay state was showcased with the flora in my ol' hometown. When you do the math (my least favorite subject in school) that adds up to 65 years.

BOTTOM LINE: Our backyard has a lot to offer, as my advice is come on over and experience the magic of the holiday season.

(Some information obtained in this article featuring Christmas In Stockbridge courtesy of www.theberkshireedge.com)

(Featured image courtesy of www.visitstockbridge.com)