A Massachusetts Mayor Receives A Special Accolade

This past weekend, The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation Gala was held at The Pittsfield Country Club and an area Mayor was honored as she has been navigating a debilitating disease for her entire life.

(Photo image of Mayor Jennifer Macksey courtesy of www.williamsrecord.com)

(Photo image of Mayor Jennifer Macksey courtesy of www.williamsrecord.com)

North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey just discovered she had been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis as she discovered the shocking and painful news over a decade ago. Statistics show she is not alone as nearly one million Americans and with 2.8 million people around the world are in a similar situation each and every day.

Her Honor has been seeing this in a pragmatic way as she commented on her constant health-related battle:

"Every day presents a new challenge, as I contend with my internal best friend — MS. I face bear hugs of tightness, clouds of fatigue, numbness and struggles walking. But you didn't know that, did you? I pulled off pretty good. Through the years, I've learned how to pause, how to rest and how to persevere forward with my symptoms."

attachment-Macksey-Program loading...

(Photo image of MS Program courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)

The constant showing of bravery resulted in Mayor Macksey being the recipient of this year's Robert L.W. "Robin" McGraw Award, created by the MS Support Foundation to recognize exemplary citizenship and dedication to helping those within the community living with multiple sclerosis.

(Photo image of various diseases courtesy of travellinglight)

(Photo image of various diseases courtesy of travellinglight)

(Photo image of fireplace courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

(Photo image of fireplace courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

During this get-together, the mayor sat down for a "fireside chat" with Jenny Wright of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, who also has MS as they traded stories of their never ending battle. This neurological disease strikes the brain and spinal cord and causes nerve damage. Symptoms can range from impeded mobility to paralysis and its effects can vary greatly from person to person. There is no cure but a growing number of treatments can alleviate and manage the condition.

(Photo image of various diseases courtesy of Wild Orchid)

(Photo image of various diseases courtesy of Wild Orchid)

Mayor Macksey has overcome some stressful situations including a new job as North Adams first woman mayor and purchasing a new house in the community she serves on a daily basis and it seems like she is handling this situation in a realistic manner. May God bless her each and every day.

BOTTOM LINE: Mayor Macksey reiterated that MS is something she lives with, she and it hasn't slowed her down. To paraphrase the situation:

"I think the best advice my doctor gave me was do whatever you want to now, because we don't know what your future will be and your mobility. You have to take a deep breath as much as you want to power through it, practice the pause. And that's kind of how I live my life. I don't do anything special, other than really be realistic to what I can do each day."

National Day of Prayer loading...

(Photo of priest conducting prayer service courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Words of wisdom as Berkshire county is in Her Honor's corner. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Macksey each and every day.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Tammy Daniels write-up on https://www.iberkshires.com/story/76915/Mayor-Macksey-Honored-at-MS-Foundation-Gala.html)

(Featured image courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)